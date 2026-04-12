Delhi LG office letter calling for stray dog ‘removal or control’ draws flak

Animal welfare activists and dog lovers of the Capital expressed their displeasure over a recent communication from the lieutenant governor’s (LG’s) office, asking the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to “remove or control” stray dogs at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park ahead of a cultural event scheduled for Sunday.

The event is set to be held at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park. (HT Archive)

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An official from the MCD’s veterinary department, who did not wish to be named, however, clarified that no dog had been picked up from the area. “No drive has been conducted since the picking up of stray dogs for the AI Summit. We have continued regular dog-catching operations whenever we get a complaint. However, a dog-picking team will visit the Mehrauli Archaeological Park on Sunday,” the official said.

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According to the letter, dated April 10, the deputy secretary (administration) in the LG Secretariat directed the deputy commissioner of MCD’s South Zone to undertake the exercise in a time-bound manner to ensure safety, security and smooth conduct of the programme.

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{{^usCountry}} The communication also called for anti-mosquito fogging and fumigation in and around the park in view of the event titled “Rhythm of Spring - A Cultural Evening”, being organised under the aegis of the LG. It noted that the programme is expected to be attended by senior Union ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and high court, ministers of the Delhi government, diplomats and other dignitaries—highlighting the need for public health and sanitation measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The communication also called for anti-mosquito fogging and fumigation in and around the park in view of the event titled “Rhythm of Spring - A Cultural Evening”, being organised under the aegis of the LG. It noted that the programme is expected to be attended by senior Union ministers, judges of the Supreme Court and high court, ministers of the Delhi government, diplomats and other dignitaries—highlighting the need for public health and sanitation measures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “It is also requested that suitable measures may kindly be taken for removal or control of stray dogs within the park premises and adjoining event area so as to ensure the safety, security, and smooth conduct of the programme. The matter may be treated as most urgent and time-bound,” the letter, a copy of which was accessed by HT, read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is also requested that suitable measures may kindly be taken for removal or control of stray dogs within the park premises and adjoining event area so as to ensure the safety, security, and smooth conduct of the programme. The matter may be treated as most urgent and time-bound,” the letter, a copy of which was accessed by HT, read. {{/usCountry}}

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The directive drew sharp responses from animal advocates. They suggested that instead of removing the animals, temporary arrangements, such as barricading the event area, could be considered.

Criticising the move, animal rights activist Ambika Shukla said the recent practice of picking up dogs for any and every event is not just cruel, but also anti-productive, as it slows down the animal birth control process because staff and vehicles are used to pick up sterilised dogs.

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“Since we have recognised that sterilisation and vaccinating dog is the way to keep them healthy and harmless, what purpose does the periodic removal of these dogs serve? It is counter-productive, as it makes friendly dogs defensive, afraid and reactive. This violates the Delhi High Court order, which specifically forbids municipal workers from picking up sterilised dogs,” Shukla said.

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Animal caregiver Ashima Sharma said, “When dogs who are sterilised and familiar to an area are removed, you risk the entry of new dogs. Since these new dogs are unfamiliar and therefore, nervous, the chance of conflict rises. This is precisely what happened at JLN stadium where for the first time, when resident sterilised and vaccinated dogs were removed after 40 years of peaceful co-existence.”

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

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