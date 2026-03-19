Man held for crushing stray dog to death in Greater Noida residential society

Greater Noida:A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for crushing a stray dog to death with his SUV Mahindra Thar Roxx inside a residential society in Greater Noida West on Monday night, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized. Noida, India – October 20, 2022: A street dog sleeps outside a house in Delhi-NCR. Days after a two-year-old was mauled to death by a stray dog, the Noida administration is working to finalize a ‘dog policy’ in the city, in Noida, India, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The arrest followed a CCTV footage of the incident, uploaded by an animal activist, which went viral on social media, said police.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Parmar, 27, a project manager at a private company. He lives in a rented accommodation in Amrapali Leisure, Techzone 4, Greater Noida.

“On Monday around 10 pm, Parmar was returning home when he ran over a dog sitting on a road inside the Amrapali Leisure society. After a few minutes, the dog succumbed to injuries,” said a police officer.

The footage shows that after the incident, the driver stopped briefly and left without taking the dog for treatment. “He went home after the accident,” said the officer,adding that the accused claimed he didn’t notice the dog.

“The accused was booked under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Wednesday.No complaint was received after the incident,” said Krishna Gopal Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh, adding that the SUV was seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.