Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena, chairing a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, approved several changes to the in-situ rehabilitation scheme for slum dwellers, officials familiar with the developments said. These changes include density relaxation, revised apportionment of land area for remunerative and non-remunerative components and floor area ratio (FAR) and clubbing of clusters for redevelopment spread across a radius of five kilometres, among others. Delhi: LG relaxes slum rehab policy

Officials said that the changes are aimed at creating affordable housing stock, as well as commercial space, for Delhi residents, besides providing the right to dignified housing to slum dwellers.

“An increased FAR of 500 has been allowed both for residential as well as remunerative components in the in-situ rehabilitation projects on plots measuring 2,000sqm and above. This is a significant increase from 300 for the commercial component and from 400 for the rehabilitation component. Under the modifications, at least 40% of the total plot area will be utilised for residential purposes,” a DDA official said.

Developers will also be able to use any unutilised FAR in rehabilitation components for commercial purposes.

“This decision will ensure more dwelling units for slum dwellers as well as more commercial space to make the project financially viable for developers. This will also ensure that 100% of the beneficiaries (slum dwellers) will be accommodated in-situ,” the official said.

With regards to clubbing of plots, earmarked sites can only be used for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, while other areas could be used for residential or commercial constructions, officials said.

Officials said that the proposal will be sent to the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) for issuing a final notification.

Among other decisions were the rationalisation of lowering reserve land price for educational and health facilities, land-use change for bio-methanisation plant at Ghazipur, a three-month window for EWS flat allottees of Shivaji Marg, and land-use changes for an education hub, sports facility, hospitals and hotels in Narela sub-city.