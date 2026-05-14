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Delhi: LG reviews desilting plan ahead of monsoons

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the DDA's desilting action plan, urging timely completion by June 15 to prevent monsoon waterlogging.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:10 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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Reviewing the desilting action plan 2026 for drains under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed officials to complete all drain-related works by June 15, officials said.

According to officials the LG assessed the authority’s preparedness to reduce waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season. (ANi)

According to officials the LG assessed the authority’s preparedness to reduce waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season.

Officials said that the review covered desilting work in six DDA zones and measures being undertaken at 11 identified waterlogging-prone locations across the city. During the meeting, Sandhu said that no laxity will be tolerated regarding the quality of work and adherence to timelines.

Officials said that they informed Sandhu about the a central flood control room is being established for effective monitoring during the monsoon and that strict surveillance would be maintained at vulnerable locations under DDA’s jurisdiction.

“The LG emphasised that the DDA should act as a role model for other agencies and should ensure that its work reflects Delhi’s status as a global capital,” a statement from the LG office said.

Officials said monitoring of these stretches will continue through the monsoon season to ensure timely response in case of waterlogging.

 
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