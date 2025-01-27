Delhi LG: Rise above illusion of ‘manufactured consent’

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday cautioned the people of Delhi to take the right decision while voting in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5, and asked them to rise above the “created illusion of manufactured consent or manufactured dissent”. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (ANI)

Addressing the residents of the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day, Saxena repeatedly referred to the coming polls, stating that the people will not only elect a government, but will bring in an “arrangement which will impact every aspect of our life” such as state of education, health, transportation, roads, and water supply.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in response, said that it has several achievements to its credit in the fields of education, healthcare and infrastructure, but its biggest achievement is ensuring 24/7 electricity for the citizens of Delhi. It said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, stoops to low politics.

Saxena, in his five-minute speech, said that this year’s Republic Day is especially important for Delhi.

“In a few days from now, we will elect our new government. We will have to remember that we will not only elect a government, but an arrangement which will impact every aspect of our life over the next five years. We will also decide the state of our health system, transportation system, state of roads, water supply and employment over the next five years,” he said.

“Our vote will also decide the steps of the next government on air pollution in the city, cleaning of Yamuna and welfare of every citizen of Delhi including the weaker sections,” he added.

The LG cautioned the people about propaganda on social media, which he said may influence the elections.

“In the last few years, we have seen that at a global level, there have been attempts to influence the election through social media and media. As a citizen and a voter, it should be our effort to identify and distinguish between right and wrong without any external pressure,” he said.

“On February 5, we will decide the fate of our children, our society and our Delhi over next five years by voting. We have to rise above the publicity-created illusion of manufactured consent or manufactured dissent to take a right decision,” he added.

Saxena also urged the people to cast their vote on February 5, calling it “our biggest responsibility towards the Constitution”.

“Delhi is the symbol of our rich history and forward-looking future, capturing the essence of India’s history — cultural and development — and we should be responsible towards protecting our heritage. We will have to work together for Delhi’s progress. I appeal to all people of Delhi to use their voting right with enthusiasm, and spirit of democracy,” he said.

Separately, the official X account of Raj Niwas posted: “This Republic Day is especially important for Delhi, as in a few days from now, the citizens of Delhi will elect their new government. This occasion not only reflects the power and glory of our Republic, but also reminds us that every vote plays an important role in strengthening democracy. Come, on this Republic Day let us all pledge to make our country and Delhi strong and prosperous by providing good governance.”

In a response, the AAP said in a statement, “It is unfortunate that the BJP in its address to the public on Republic Day chooses to stoop to low politics. Despite 76 years of independence, Delhi is the only state in the country with 24/7 electricity supply and free electricity. This became possible only after the AAP government came to power in 2015. On this Republic Day, the BJP should have resolved that it will implement the AAP model of providing free and 24/7 electricity throughout the country.”