Delhi LG sends Sisodia, Satyendar Jain’s resignations to president

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday sent the resignations of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain to the president recommending that they be accepted, officials said. Both Jain and Sisodia resigned on Tuesday. (PTI)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignations on Tuesday two days after Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s now-scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy.

Jain has been in jail in a money laundering case for nine months. Both Jain and Sisodia resigned on Tuesday.

Over a dozen departments, including finance, planning, public works department, power, and home, that Sisodia handled have been given to ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

A formal notification for the portfolio reshuffle is yet to be issued. The ministers will take charge of the new departments after it is issued.

Two new ministers were expected to be also inducted. “Till the time the new ministers are inducted, the portfolios have been divided among two ministers so that the delivery of services does not suffer,” said an official, who did not want to be named.