Delhi LG writes to Kejriwal to release pending dues to MCD
LG Saxena’s communication to Kejriwal requested him to release ₹383.74 crore due to the MCD which have been “unfairly withheld” over a two year period -- 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to release ₹383.74 crore reportedly due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), adding that these funds have been “unfairly withheld” over a two year period -- 2020-21 and 2021-22.
“In the larger interest of citizens of Delhi, I request you to ensure that ₹383.74 crore is made available to the MCD at the earliest,” the communication dated September 6 states.
With his letter, Saxena has for the first time waded into the controversy over alleged shortfall of funds released to the three corporations (the bodies were unified earlier this year), over which the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and Bharatiya Janata Party-led MCDs have been at loggerheads.
The Delhi government did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.
In his letter, Saxena said that the funds are essentially required for the operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths etc which impact the daily life of the citizens of Delhi. “It need not be emphasized that the above budget estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi legislative assembly and was incumbent upon the urban development department to timely release the funds to MCD. It was not done despite several requests and due to non release of funds the provision of various public services by MCD is being adversely impacted causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi,” Saxena said.
The LG stated that the shortfall between the budgetary allocation and actual receipt of funds by the MCD lies under the urban development, education and medical heads. Under the urban development head, the actual receipt of funds over these two years was ₹565.1 crore against the budgetary allocation of ₹621.36 crore, leading to a shortfall of ₹56.26 crore.
Similarly, the shortfall under the education head is ₹212.29 crore and under medical head is ₹115.19 crore, the letter argues. “As against the revised budget estimate approved for ₹3768.64 crore under the above plan heads during the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 only ₹3384.90 crore was released resulting in shortfall of ₹383.74 crore,” Saxena wrote.
The BJP has previously alleged that ₹13,000 crore has been withheld from Delhi’s corporations by the AAP government as per the recommendation of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. In December 2020, all three mayors, standing committee chairpersons and key civic functionaries had carried out a dharna outside the CM’s residence to demand that funds be released. However, the AAP government has always reiterated that no dues were pending towards the municipalities.
The tussle over funds and ensuing financial crisis was also cited as a key reason behind the the unification of the three municipal corporations, with union home minister Amit Shah accusing the Delhi government of “step-motherly treatment” of the three corporations during the parliamentary debate over the unification bill.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
