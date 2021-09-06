Delhi likely to get some rain on Monday: IMD

Delhi is likely to get some rain on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast drizzle for the day with partly cloudy skies over the national capital.

The minimum temperature in the city on Monday is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 33.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday and the minimum temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius.

With IMD forecasting another intense rain spell over Delhi and adjoining areas between September 6 and 10, this could be one of the wettest monsoons for the city in at least over the past decade, IMD scientists and weather experts said. Compared to the normal monsoon rain of 552.6mm, Delhi has already recorded 988.4mm rain so far, a 79% surplus.

Independent weather experts too said monsoon has behaved a bit oddly this season. From dry spells to intense rain, it has been oscillating from one extreme to another.

“The dry spells were mainly because both the frequency and intensity of low-pressure systems that form over the Bay of Bengal, which bring rainfall to different parts of the country, were too low. The systems that formed in between brought the heavy spells. September, however, is going to be good in terms of more spells of rain not just in Delhi, but the whole of northern plains and central India,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private forecaster.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 115. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 88, which is in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe, as per CBCB..

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the satisfactory category due to dry condition leading to dust re-suspension with low ventilation and is forecasted to remain in the satisfactory category for the next three days.”