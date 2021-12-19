Delhi logs 107 new Covid-19 cases, biggest daily jump in 6 months

Delhi on Sunday reported the highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases in six months, after as many as 107 people tested positive for the viral disease, according to the health bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With this, the national capital's Covid-19 tally climbed to 14,42,197, the bulletin data revealed.

The city has been witnessing an increase in daily Covid-19 cases since Wednesday. On Saturday, as many as 86 new infections were logged, which was the highest single-day rise in five months. This figure was a sharp rise from Friday when 69 cases were reported in the national capital.

Also Read | Delhi logs 54 new Covid cases, single-day infections see consistent uptick

Furthermore, the case positivity rate, which although has remained below 2%, has been rising continuously. According to the bulletin, Sunday's case positivity was at 0.17%—an increase from Saturday's 0.13% and Friday's 0.12%.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a death related to Covid-19 after a gap of 10 days, with the last one reported on December 8. The city has so far reported three deaths due to coronavirus this month. Following Sunday's figure, the Covid-19 death toll of the national capital rose to 25,101, the bulletin showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September, Delhi logged five deaths due to Covid-19, which was at that point of time, the lowest monthly toll since the pandemic struck the city. However, the record was broken in the succeeding month after only four Covid-19-related fatalities were reported in October. The death toll saw a marginal tumble in November when seven deaths due to the virus were logged.

As many as 50 new recoveries were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of patients who recovered from the virus to 14,16,556. The active case count of Delhi stands at 540.

Also Read | Delhi govt, DDMA to hold review meeting tomorrow over rising cases of Omicron

Meanwhile, 2,48,30,215 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines in the city so far, of which, 123,719 were jabbed in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunday's massive jump in fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi comes at a time when India's Omicron tally has reached 154 after Maharashtra and Gujarat confirmed fresh infections. Maharashtra with 54 cases and Delhi with 22 infections account for most of India’s tally of the latest variant of the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON