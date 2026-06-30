Delhi logs 55.6% June rain deficit as heatwave persists, monsoon delayed

Delhi has recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 50% in June, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, even as the city recorded its second consecutive heatwave day on Monday, with the maximum temperature touching 42.4°C. Scattered showers and strong winds, however, brought brief relief to parts of the city towards the end of the day. IMD has issued yellow alerts for thunderstorms till Thursday, while experts attribute the delayed monsoon to El Nino, weak western disturbances and easterly winds. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to IMD forecasts, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive only after July 4, later than the normal onset date of June 27.

Monday’s maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s representative weather station, was 5°C above normal and met the criteria for a heatwave. “Heatwave conditions have been realised at many places over Delhi. This is the second consecutive day of heatwave conditions over the city. However, it is unlikely to continue on Tuesday due to thunderstorm activity over Haryana and Delhi and the possibility of very light rainfall or drizzle over parts of south Delhi,” an IMD official said.

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal, or reaches 45°C irrespective of departure, at a minimum of two weather stations for two consecutive days. Delhi had also recorded heatwave conditions on Sunday, when the maximum reached 41.8°C. The minimum temperature on Monday settled at 31.1°C, which was 3.2°C above the normal minimum of 27.9°C for the June 25-29 period.