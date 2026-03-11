Delhi: LPG panic booking starts as 25-day rule sets in

Fears over cooking gas shortages swept through Delhi, with gas agencies reporting a surge in calls from anxious customers and multiple requests for cylinders on Tuesday, hours after central government invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic supply amid disruptions caused by the widening West Asia conflict. Some distributors reported shortage in supply on Tuesday. (HT)

While officials at retailers insisted there is no supply shortage, they said customers have begun demanding prioritised cylinder delivery in what appeared to be a rush, even as the government tried to assure consumers that adequate LPG is available.

A representative from Atul Enterprises in Janata Market near Jhandewalan Temple in central Delhi said the system is not generating booking slips due to the new 25-day rule. “There are people who made bookings three or four days ago but we are unable to provide them cylinders because of this rule,” he said.

On Monday, the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas confirmed it mandated a 25-day minimum gap between domestic LPG cylinder bookings, increasing the interval from the previous 21 days, to prevent panic buying, hoarding, and black marketing amid supply constraints caused by the ongoing conflict.

At Dhruv Gas Service, also in Janata Market, staff described confrontations with frustrated customers. “They are arguing with us, questioning us, but the system has been tweaked and we cannot help them,” a representative said.

Meanwhile, some agencies in west Delhi reported not receiving supply on Tuesday. Avinash Pandey, store keeper at an agency in Kirti Nagar, said they typically receive 350 cylinders daily from a Haryana supplier but got none on Tuesday. “We managed with what we had from Monday. We sold about 326 cylinders today but we don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” he said.

Another agency in the area said regular supply has been affected since last weekend. “For the past four days, we have been receiving only one truck and none came on Tuesday,” said shopkeeper Bhudev.

Commercial establishments are facing greater uncertainty. A representative from Siddhartha Enterprises in Rajinder Nagar said they have stopped supplying cylinders to commercial users following directions. “What we are seeing is a spike in bookings among customers. Even though the government has said there will be no shortage, people want to ensure they have a cylinder in reserve,” he added.

Prem Taneja of Rahul Gas Agency in Jangpura said they received no supply for three days but started getting them Monday. “From today, we have stopped supply to commercial establishments. We have been receiving calls from them but we have to follow directions,” he said.

In Vikaspuri, gas agencies reported being bombarded with calls. “Restaurants know we can no longer provide them commercial cylinders, but they still enquire daily. Domestic consumers are coming and calling us to try and get multiple cylinders but we tell them it’s not possible,” said Geetanjali, manager at Indane Nairs Gas Service.

Harnoor Singh, manager at Milind Gas Service, said they have heard of cylinders being sold at exorbitant rates in the black market – almost double the cost. A tea seller from New Friends Colony confirmed prices have risen from ₹1,100 to ₹2,000.

Restaurant owners said that in areas like Connaught Place where piped gas is not available, the situation is getting tense with no additional supply of gas cylinders.

“Till Tuesday morning the prices for commercial cylinders were fluctuating, and by evening the agencies said that they will not be giving any extra cylinders. For most restaurants, it is also getting difficult to offer items that take up a lot of gas, especially with coal tandoors no longer allowed,” said Varun Khera, owner of The Imperial Spice in CP.

NRAI Delhi chapter president Sandeep Goyle said that the industry is not facing any shortage yet but there is definitely panic among restaurant owners. “Unlike other cities, we are not facing a shortage yet. However, it is a situation we are closely monitoring, and we are waiting for any announcements or changes,” he said.