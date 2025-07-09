Delhi luxury car showroom staffer tipped off robbers about 30 lakh deposit: Cops

A sales executive at a luxury car showroom was among three men arrested for allegedly posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, abducting the manager of the showroom, and stealing ₹30 lakh from the premises last month, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the incident took place on June 20, a day after the showroom received a ₹ 30 lakh cash payment from a customer. (FILE)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said the accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Taneja, 46, a resident of Gurugram; Suraj Yadav, 22; and Sumit Yadav, 25, both from Delhi.

Sumit, who worked at the Bentley showroom in Samrat Hotel, Chanakyapuri, allegedly shared inside information with Taneja, a former colleague from a used-car platform. The two had worked together three years ago before Sumit joined Bentley and Taneja began independent work. Taneja then roped in Suraj, a driver he knew, to carry out the plan, police explained.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 20, a day after the showroom received a ₹30 lakh cash payment from a customer. Anil Tiwari, 34, the showroom’s assistant manager, told police that around 7pm that day, after locking up and leaving for home on his scooter, a car overtook and stopped him near the Embassy of Hungary. Two men—one in a police uniform and the other in plainclothes—abducted him.

Inside the car, the men claimed Tiwari was being arrested in connection with an ED case and physically assaulted him. They allegedly showed him a fake ED letter and insisted on searching the showroom, citing a large cash stash.

Tiwari was forcibly brought back to the showroom, where the men took the car keys from him, opened the boot of a Bentley, and took the ₹30 lakh. He was later dropped near Rajokri.

Tiwari returned to the showroom and informed the owner. “Initially, the owner waited for potential contact from the ED or another agency, since the men were in uniform and appeared to be conducting an official raid. But when no such communication came and it became clear the raid was staged, he asked Tiwari to file a police complaint,” Mahla said.

A case was registered at Chanakyapuri police station under sections 319(2) (cheating by impersonation), 318(4) (cheating), 140(3) (kidnapping), 309(4) (robbery), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During investigation, police traced the car used in the crime—a WagonR—to a woman in Gurugram who had passed away. Her husband, later identified as Taneja, was using the vehicle and was arrested on July 5.

Taneja allegedly confessed and disclosed the involvement of Sumit and Suraj, who were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Police said Sumit was in debt and needed money, while Taneja was looking for a quick score. After learning on June 19 that cash had been deposited in the showroom, Sumit tipped off Taneja. The next day, they carried out the plan, with Taneja donning a police uniform and Suraj posing as an ED official.

Police said ₹23 lakh in cash has been recovered from the accused along with a car purchased using part of the stolen money.