Delhi: Man killed day before wedding, police suspect personal motive

Four men have been arrested for stabbing a 36-year-old man to death a day before his wedding last week in Dwarka, police said, adding that one of the accused is brother of the woman who was to get married to the victim. According to police, the man’s body was found near a bike in a field in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar on May 13. (Representational image)

According to police, a body was found near a bike in a field in Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar on May 13. The deceased was identified as Avneesh Saxena, a resident of Nangli Vihar.

During investigation, CCTV cameras of the neighbourhood were checked and police suspected role of four men seen in one of the footages. “We questioned the four suspects and found that Saxena’s family had fixed his wedding with the sister of one of the accused. However, the woman did not wish to marry him and her family also refused Saxena’s proposal. He was frustrated over this and threatened the woman’s family with humiliation and physical violence if they walked away from the marriage,” a senior police officer said.

The accused are Ishant Paswan, 19, Rahul Sanjeev, 24, Vishal Singh, 2, and Devender Singh, 24. Paswan is the woman’s brother.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the woman and her family left the city and stopped taking Saxena’s calls. “As per the allegations, Saxena started visiting her house in Najafgarh, where her brother, Paswan, was present. He allegedly attacked him too. So Paswan roped in Saxena’s neighbour and friends in a plan to kill him,” the DCP explained.

Police said the four men conducted recce and found a road with no CCTVs. Then they arranged the weapon. “The called Saxena on May 13 on the pretext of some work and reached Dichaon village near Baba Haridas Nagar. When Saxena reached the spot, they stabbed him and fled,” Singh said.