Delhi man kills daughter, injures wife, 2 other daughters during domestic dispute
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her father, and her sisters and mother injured during a domestic dispute which escalated at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspect as Bhim Sen alias Pappu, a resident of Jain Colony, Johripur, who is unemployed.
Police said they received a call at the Karawal Nagar police station informing them that a man had attacked his wife and daughters. “At 1.05pm, we received a call informing us that a person had attacked his wife and daughters with pieces of glass and the injured persons were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by one of their relatives,” an officer said.
Police said that around 7.15am on Thursday, Bhim Sen quarrelled with his wife over a domestic issue. The argument escalated and he allegedly attacked her with a piece of glass from a broken windowpane. Hearing their mother cry, the daughters intervened to save her, but the father attacked them as well. One of the daughters was injured in the stomach, while the other women were injured in the chest and hands.
Bhim Sen then fled, and the women called their relatives who took them to the hospital.
Police said that during treatment, the 18-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries while the 23-year-old is still under treatment. The 42-year-old mother and her 21-year-old daughter have been discharged after treatment, police said.
The DCP said that teams have been formed to nab the suspect and a case on charges of murder has been registered.
Bengaluru-based Bounce Infinity to launch e-scooters on Flipkart
Bengaluru-based EV company Bounce Infinity is all set to launch its electric scooters on e-commerce website Flipkart in India. The infinity e.1 model of Bounce will be made available on Flipkart and the sale will go live from July 22 this year. The company also claims that their smart two-wheeler will be delivered within 15 days of order to the doorsteps of their customers.
Two held for beating to death a man to avenge an earlier fight in Delhi
Two men, aged 27 and 29 years, have been arrested on charges of beating to death a 38-year-old man last week in Gandhi Vihar near Timarpur in north Delhi, police said on Thursday, adding that the motive for the killing was revenge. They were looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. Local inquiry did not help the police in immediately identifying the slain man, Arun Kumar, dCP Kalsi said.
Delay in CBSE results keeps students on tenterhooks
With the Central Board of Secondary Education yet to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Class 11 students waiting to switch streams on the basis of their board scores and Class 12 students who have secured admissions to foreign universities are stuck in a limbo. This year, the results are being delayed despite Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating last week that there will be no delay.
Delhi to Meerut in 37 minutes, RRTS trial runs in October
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will start a trial run on the 17km-long priority corridor of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System between Sahibabad and Duhai in October this year, said NCRTC Vinay Kumar Singh, adding that once the entire corridor is complete, trains will be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 37 minutes.
Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension
Pune metro's funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded ₹1,669 crore for Pune metro.”
