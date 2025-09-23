New Delhi, A man in Delhi’s Khyala on Tuesday hacked his sister-in-law to death with a cleaver, chopped off his niece’s finger and attacked another relative, suspecting that they helped his wife elope with another man, police said. Delhi: Man kills sister-in-law, injures two relatives over suspicion of helping his wife elope

The deceased has been identified as Nusrat , who worked as a bouncer. The injured, Akbari and Nusrat’s daughter Saniya , are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The complainant in the case, Usman , told police that the accused, Istekhar Ahmad alias Babbu , attacked the women inside the house, they said.

According to police sources, Babbu, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, reached the house around 7 am when Nusrat was asleep.

He had concealed a newly purchased cleaver inside a tiffin box. When Nusrat woke up and offered him tea, he allegedly took out the weapon and attacked her multiple times on the chest and neck, killing her on the spot, they said.

As her daughter rushed to intervene, the accused chopped off one of her fingers and also assaulted Nusrat’s elder sister-in-law Akbari, striking her on the head and neck, the sources added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man was suspicious that Nusrat and other relatives of his wife have aided in her eloping with another man.

Nusrat’s husband is lodged in the jail making her the sole breadwinner of her family and has four daughters. Before working as a bouncer, she used to work as a civil defence volunteer.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 8.05 am reporting a murder at JJ Colony in Khyala.

"A team from the local police station rushed to the spot where Nusrat was found dead on the second floor of a house, while the two injured were shifted to hospital," said the officer.

The officer added, "The accused was caught red-handed by family members and handed over to the police team. He has been taken into custody. The motive behind the crime is being investigated."

Police said a case has been registered and crime and forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

