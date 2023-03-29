Delhi man live streams his suicide, saved by police

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it averted live streaming of a suicide on social media platform Facebook. Delhi police

According to Delhi Police, a 25-year-old man in north-East Delhi's Nand Nagri was trying to stream his suicide "live" on Facebook on Monday around 9 pm. "However, Facebook caught a whiff of what the youth was about to do and sent an SOS to Delhi Police," an officer said.

After receiving the alert from Facebook, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police informed the Nand Nagri police station, which scrambled men to avert the suicide bid.

"As the police received information, a team of Delhi Police swung into action and reached the man's residence," police said, adding that on reaching the house, the 25-year-old was found lying on his bed in a drowsy state.

He was rushed to GTB Hospital and was later discharged after the treatment, police said.

Delhi Police added that the person, on being questioned, told that he had popped a cocktail of about 30 to 40 pills.

"His parents revealed that he was depressed since March 8 and was receiving treatment for the depression," the officer added.