Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Man posing as MCD official extorts elderly woman

ByJignasa Sinha
May 25, 2025 06:00 AM IST

On May 9, the accused visited the woman’s house by posing as an MCD official and told her to pay a fine for the unclean drains in the locality

New Delhi A 42-year-old property dealer has been arrested for allegedly posing as an MCD official, cheating and extorting an elderly woman in south Delhi’s Defence Colony area.The accused threatened the woman that he would cut her power supply and restrict her family from hosting a wedding if she fails to pay a challan of 50,000 for unclean drains, according to police.

The accused, Tausif Raja, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was arrested on Friday after scanning hundreds of CCTVs and call records. (Representational image)
The accused, Tausif Raja, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was arrested on Friday after scanning hundreds of CCTVs and call records. (Representational image)

On May 9, the accused visited the woman’s house by posing as an MCD official and told her to pay a fine for the unclean drains in the locality. The accused threatened that he will not allow her son’s wedding to take place unless the fines were paid.

“The woman paid an amount of 25,000 out of fear. However, the accused demanded 50 lakhs on May 13. The woman’s husband handed over 1.5 lakhs in cash to the man near Modi Mill flyover, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (south) Ankit Chauhan.

The accused continued to harass the family which led them to file a police complaint. “We verified the information and found that he faked his identity. The accused, Tausif Raja, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, was arrested on Friday after scanning hundreds of CCTVs and call records. He was also involved in another cheating case from the IP Estate area in 2018, said DCP Chauhan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Man posing as MCD official extorts elderly woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On