Delhi crime: 50-year-old kills 22-year-old for seeking money to have a relationship

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old woman, who demanded money to have a physical relationship with him at his house in Wazipur slum area on Friday night, and dumping her body outside a urinal in Ashok Vihar in a gunny bag. The accused was on his way to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to evade arrest, police said. (Getty Images)

Police said they were informed about the body by a passerby around 6am on Saturday and three names tattooed on the body helped establish her identity. The accused was identified as Keshav Prasad, a resident of CSA Colony in the Wazipur industrial area, deputy commissioner of police (north west) Bhisham Singh said.

A police officer privy to the probe said: “The tattoos helped in identification of the woman. She lived with a man in Mukundpur and her family lives in Gurmandi area in Model Town. Her family was contacted and her brother identified the body on Sunday.”

A case under sections 103 (punishment for murder) and 238 (tampering with evidence) of the BNS was registered.

“More than 100 CCTVs were extensively checked by the team in Wazirpur, Laal Bagh and Azadpur. In this sequence, more than 50 suspects who were found in the vicinity were also interrogated. Eventually, the team succeeded in spotting the suspect in one of the CCTV cameras near the place of the incident,” DCP Singh said.

The accused was on his way to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to evade arrest, police said.

Police said Prasad works as a labourer at the Azadpur Fruit Mandi and was returning home on Friday night, when he met the woman near the Azadpur flyover and invited her home. “He tried to initiate a physical relationship with the woman, and she demanded ₹10,000 from Prasad but the accused refused. A quarrel took place between both of them and he strangulated her, put her in a sack and thew the sack near a public toilet,” the DCP said.