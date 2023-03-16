Delhi man seen hitting daughter-in-law with brick in viral video; NCW takes cognizance

After a video of a man hitting a woman with a brick in the national capital went viral, the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday sought swift action from Delhi police to arrest the accused in the matter. The incident happened Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar area, a video of which was widely circulated on social media, following which the police registered a case.

The accused seen hitting his daughter-in-law in the viral CCTV footage.(Twitter)

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

In the viral CCTV footage dated March 14, a man is seen running towards the victim with a brick, telling her something but as the woman tries to leave, he hits her on head twice with the brick, and approaches a third time as she tries to run away. In the video, another person is also seen sitting nearby but does nothing to prevent the assault.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to arrest the accused at the earliest & to conduct a fair & time-bound investigation. NCW has also sought free medical treatment for the victim. Detailed ATR must be sent to NCW,” the women’s rights body said, sharing a media report about the incident.

As per some media reports, the man assaulted the victim, Kajal aged 26, when she had left the house for a job interview as she wanted to support her husband. The accused was furious over the victim’s desire to take a job and wanted to prevent her from appearing in the interview.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said to PTI.