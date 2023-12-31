Delhi man stabbed 50 times in a sinister plot over Instagram love triangle; dead

In a suspected case of rivalry, a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed 50 times by an 18-year-old accused in the narrow lanes of northeast Delhi. The victim has been identified as Mahir, alias Imran, who is believed to have befriended a 21-year-old woman on Instagram, the same person with whom the accused, Arman Khan, was allegedly in a relationship. All three accused were arrested in connection with the murder.

Having a common acquaintance entangled Mahir, a worker in a flex printing shop in Delhi's Paharganj, in a deadly rivalry, making him the victim of Arman's, a proprietor of a general store, jealousy. Before the incident occurred, Arman and the woman argued after he stumbled upon a video call between the woman and Mahir. Arman snatched the woman's phone away and accused Mahir of interfering in his relationship, the Times of India reported. But the woman liked Mahir more. This rubbed up Arman the wrong way.

In a false pretext of returning the woman's phone, Arman allegedly asked Mahir to meet him in northeast Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar. Upon reaching the location, Mahir was then allegedly stabbed to death by Arman along with two other accused, Faisal and Sameer, NDTV reported.

The police reached the site after they received a distress call from locals who found Mahir's lifeless body on the road with stab wounds. All three accused were arrested in connection with the murder.