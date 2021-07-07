Delhi Market associations push for joint teams to manage crowds

Representatives of nearly 200 markets in the city participated in a video conference on Tuesday and collectively decided to approach the district administrations, police and civic agencies to set up joint action committees to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations – a move that comes in the light of crackdown of district administrations on markets over the last one week for violation of protocols.

“In today’s (Tuesday) meeting, the traders observed that the responsibility of controlling the crowd outside shops in the markets should be the primary responsibility of authorities – district administration, municipal corporations and the police. While shop owners will ensure Covid-19 regulations in the premises of the enterprises, the joint action committees will be helpful in following regulations outside the shop premises. We will write to the police, MCDs, the L-G and the revenue department in this regard,” said Brijesh Goyal, president of the chamber of trade and industry (CTI) – a Delhi-based traders’ body which organised the online meeting of market associations.

In the last seven days, the district administrations have ordered temporary suspension of markets in areas including Laxmi Nagar, a section in Gandhi Nagar, a pocket in Sadar Bazar, Nangloi, Punjabi Basti and the central market in Lajpat Nagar, for alleged violation of Covid-19 regulations such as social distancing and mask compliance.

Vinay Narang, a trader leader from Kashmere Gate market, said: “A joint action committee comprising market association representatives, police, municipal officials, civil defence volunteers and enforcement officials is necessary at this stage. We have collectively decided to write to the concerned agencies at the earliest regarding this.”

Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar market traders’ association, who also took part in Tuesday’s meeting, said, “It is time the authorities crack down on illegal encroachments instead of cracking down on market associations. If shop owners are found flouting rules, action should be taken against the particular shop, instead of closing an entire market.”

Atul Bhargava, president of the Connaught Place market association, said, “Unauthorised street vendors and hawkers are increasing the size of the crowd in the markets. That is not in the hands of the power market associations to control.”

However, representatives of street vendor associations countered this viewpoint.

Arbind Singh, national coordinator of the National Association of Street Vendors of India, said, “Accountability in this case should be evidence-based and not prejudiced. Street vendors are often poor and end up being blamed for most problems. Secondly, they operate in the open, which is less risky in terms of Covid-19 transmission than closed spaces from which permanent shops operate. When there is a protocol for penalising for violation of Covid-19 regulations, there is no room for such blame games.”