New Delhi, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday directed zonal deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to strengthen sanitation systems across the city, asserting that any negligence in maintaining cleanliness will not be tolerated. Delhi mayor asks MCD officials to strengthen sanitation, warns no laxity will be tolerated

Chairing a meeting with all deputy commissioners, the mayor asked officials to immediately enhance sanitation measures in their respective zones and ensure visible improvement on the ground.

"Accountability must be fixed on private waste management agencies in areas where sanitation is found lacking, and officials should identify vulnerable points and carry out regular as well as special cleanliness drives," the mayor said in a statement.

The mayor also instructed that sanitary supervisors and assistant sanitary inspectors remain actively present in the field to monitor work effectively.

According to an official statement, in a bid to boost morale among sanitation workers, the mayor announced that safai karmacharis delivering outstanding performance will be rewarded.

"Sanitation workers are directed to wear proper uniforms while on duty to ensure discipline and improve the civic body's public image," the statement read.

The mayor further said street vendors should be sensitised to maintain cleanliness around their stalls and prevent littering.

A review of drain cleaning was also conducted during the meeting, with Wahi directing coordination with agencies such as the Public Works Department and the Delhi Jal Board to complete desilting work at the earliest to tackle waterlogging, the statement read.

The mayor also called for strict action against encroachments with support from the Delhi Police and directed officials to act against illegal meat shops and unauthorised dairies.

Wahi said ensuring a clean city remains a top priority and that efforts are being carried out in mission mode under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the statement read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.