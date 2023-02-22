Delhi mayor assures no mobile phones inside booths amid BJP protest

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House demanding against the use of mobile phones during the election of standing committee members as they alleged that pictures were being taken of the polling booths. They raised slogans and demanded re-casting of votes using secret ballot. BJP raised slogans and demanded re-casting of votes using secret ballot.(HT)

Following this, newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi assured that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the voting booths and directed that members creating ruckus ‘will be removed from the chambers’. Earlier, the mayor was in the view that preventing mobile phones inside the booth will hurt the ‘dignity of the members’. Presiding officer Satya Sharma barred mobile phones inside the booths during the mayoral and deputy mayoral polls earlier in the day.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Shelly Oberoi has been elected as Delhi's mayor after the elections held for the fourth time after earlier three sessions over two months plunged into chaos. After becoming the mayor, Oberoi said the MCD will inspect the landfill sites in the next three months. The issue of garbage disposal has been a raging issue in the national capital.

