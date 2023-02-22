Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi mayor assures no mobile phones inside booths amid BJP protest

Delhi mayor assures no mobile phones inside booths amid BJP protest

BySnehashish Roy
Feb 22, 2023 08:23 PM IST

BJP alleges that pictures were taken inside the voting booths and demands re-casting of votes using secret ballot.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House demanding against the use of mobile phones during the election of standing committee members as they alleged that pictures were being taken of the polling booths. They raised slogans and demanded re-casting of votes using secret ballot.

BJP raised slogans and demanded re-casting of votes using secret ballot.(HT)
BJP raised slogans and demanded re-casting of votes using secret ballot.(HT)

Also read: Shelly Oberoi's priority after becoming Delhi mayor is…

Following this, newly elected mayor Shelly Oberoi assured that mobile phones will not be allowed inside the voting booths and directed that members creating ruckus ‘will be removed from the chambers’. Earlier, the mayor was in the view that preventing mobile phones inside the booth will hurt the ‘dignity of the members’. Presiding officer Satya Sharma barred mobile phones inside the booths during the mayoral and deputy mayoral polls earlier in the day.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Shelly Oberoi has been elected as Delhi's mayor after the elections held for the fourth time after earlier three sessions over two months plunged into chaos. After becoming the mayor, Oberoi said the MCD will inspect the landfill sites in the next three months. The issue of garbage disposal has been a raging issue in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
mcd mayor
mcd mayor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out