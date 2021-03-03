Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on four out of five municipal seats in Delhi, as per the early trends on Wednesday. While just eight rounds of votes have been counted so far, the BJP, which is the ruling party in all three corporations, is trailing on four seats where AAP is leading and the Congress is leading on one seat.

AAP has made gains in Shalimar Bagh, a BJP’s stronghold, and is leading on Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri East and Rohini-C. In Chauhan Banger, which AAP won in 2017, the party is trailing as Congress’ Zubair Ahmad, son for five-time MLA Mateen Ahmad, is leading by 7,087 votes after the sixth round of counting.

In Shalimar Bagh, which BJP won in 2017 elections, AAP’s Sunita Mishra is leading by 1,665 votes and BJP’s Surabhi Jaju, daughter-in-law of former area councillor, is on the second position.

Also Read | AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity

The wards where by-election have been held are: Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger under East Corporation. The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died two years back.

In Trilokpuri, AAP candidate is leading by 3,658 votes after the fifth round of counting. In Kalyanpuri ward, AAP is ahead of BJP by 5,548 votes. In Rohini-C, AAP is ahead of BJP by 2,157 votes.

Political parties admit that the outcome of the bypolls will set the tone for municipal elections scheduled early next year. The ongoing tussle between AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, and BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations for the past 14 years, over municipal funding and financial mismanagement were the key issue in the bypolls.