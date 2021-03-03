IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1

While just eight rounds of votes have been counted so far, the BJP, which is the ruling party in all three corporations, is trailing on four seats where AAP is leading
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on four out of five municipal seats in Delhi, as per the early trends on Wednesday. While just eight rounds of votes have been counted so far, the BJP, which is the ruling party in all three corporations, is trailing on four seats where AAP is leading and the Congress is leading on one seat.

AAP has made gains in Shalimar Bagh, a BJP’s stronghold, and is leading on Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri East and Rohini-C. In Chauhan Banger, which AAP won in 2017, the party is trailing as Congress’ Zubair Ahmad, son for five-time MLA Mateen Ahmad, is leading by 7,087 votes after the sixth round of counting.

In Shalimar Bagh, which BJP won in 2017 elections, AAP’s Sunita Mishra is leading by 1,665 votes and BJP’s Surabhi Jaju, daughter-in-law of former area councillor, is on the second position.

Also Read | AAP govt merges 13 institutes to create Delhi Skills & Entrepreneurship varsity

The wards where by-election have been held are: Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger under East Corporation. The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died two years back.

In Trilokpuri, AAP candidate is leading by 3,658 votes after the fifth round of counting. In Kalyanpuri ward, AAP is ahead of BJP by 5,548 votes. In Rohini-C, AAP is ahead of BJP by 2,157 votes.

Political parties admit that the outcome of the bypolls will set the tone for municipal elections scheduled early next year. The ongoing tussle between AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, and BJP, which has been ruling the three municipal corporations for the past 14 years, over municipal funding and financial mismanagement were the key issue in the bypolls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The BJP, which is the ruling part in the three civic bodies for the past 14 years, didn’t win any seat. The bypolls are seen as the precursor to municipal elections scheduled next year. Political parties admit that the result will set the tone for the upcoming elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: Early trends show AAP leading in 4 seats, Cong in 1

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:42 AM IST
While just eight rounds of votes have been counted so far, the BJP, which is the ruling party in all three corporations, is trailing on four seats where AAP is leading
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI Photo)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP wins in 4 wards, Congress secures Chauhan Banger

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 AM IST
The counting began at around 8.30 in the morning. The final numbers are expected to be out later in the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A senior citizen gets his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to cover 2.14 million: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:32 AM IST
The number is roughly half the 4.2 million previously estimated when authorities believed the age criteria would be lower at 50 and above, and more pre-existing illnesses would be included in the list of conditions to qualify a person to get shots in this phase
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard during the ongoing farmers’ protest at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on March 1. (ANI)
Security personnel stand guard during the ongoing farmers’ protest at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on March 1. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:38 AM IST
On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police briefly opened the Ghazipur border for traffic only to be closed in the afternoon. The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality improves, temperature could rise again from tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Tuesday the overall AQI level in Delhi was 175, also in the “moderate” category
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snatching cases in Delhi rose in 2020 as compared to 2019 — 7965 as compared to 6266.(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
Snatching cases in Delhi rose in 2020 as compared to 2019 — 7965 as compared to 6266.(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
delhi news

Snatching Delhi’s main gateway crime: Data

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • An HT analysis of the profile of snatchers arrested in Delhi between 2018 and 2020 shows that more than 90% of those arrested were caught for the first time, and did not have any criminal record until then. Police registered them as “first-time offenders”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remains of a derelict mansion with a beautiful door overlook a lively crowd of locals—who are chattering, cursing and laughing with each other.
Remains of a derelict mansion with a beautiful door overlook a lively crowd of locals—who are chattering, cursing and laughing with each other.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Razia Sultan’s local chai stall

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:08 AM IST
  • A pavement establishment rich in character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
The court said presumption cannot be stretched to take the shape of proof.(Amal KS / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat questioned the police’s case as to how the offence of attempt to murder can be made out against accused Imran and Babu, when the victim himself is absent from the police investigation and has never been seen by the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
At least 53 persons were killed and 581 injured in the riots last year, which was allegedly triggered by a clash between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and those opposing it.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of sedition charges against 18

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:54 AM IST
  • Under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the investigating agency has to take prior sanction from the state government to prosecute any individual for sedition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt okays 185 crore for child welfare, scholarship programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • In a statement issued later, the Delhi government said the funds have been allocated for scholarships to SC/ST/OBC communities, Ladli Scheme, aid and equipment for children with special needs and for augmentation of library infrastructure in Delhi government schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVAXIN vaccine, developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at a private hospital in New Delhi.(AP)
delhi news

Private hospitals account for 74% of vaccines given on Day 2 of drive

By Anonna Dutt, Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Of the 11,655 such persons who received the jab on Tuesday, 74% went to centres in private hospitals, according to government data. The government hospitals immunised 3,063 such persons on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

IndiGo flight to Lucknow makes emergency landing at Karachi airport as flyer takes ill

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:51 PM IST
An IndiGo flight from UAE’s Sharjah to Lucknow had to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, early Tuesday due to a medical emergency on-board the aircraft
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi.(PTI)
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow for MCD by-elections in Shalimar Bagh village, New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Results of keenly contested Delhi MCD by-poll tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • The elections are being seen as a test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as they are a precursor to the 2022 Delhi civic body polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively (Representative Photo)
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively (Representative Photo)
delhi news

As CNG prices rise in Delhi-NCR, auto drivers bear brunt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:12 PM IST
The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Tuesday increased prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 70 paise and 91 paise per kg respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP