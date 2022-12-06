Delhi civic poll: Will AAP end BJP's 15-year rule? Result tomorrow | Key points

After ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 15 years, is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to lose the civic election 2022? Yes, if exit poll results are to be believed, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is running the Delhi government, is likely to take control of the MCD as well.

But ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD poll, the BJP on Tuesday exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour even as the AAP claimed a “landslide” victory as predicted by exit polls.

Top 10 points on the MCD poll results:

1. Authorities are all geared up for the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal election, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which will begin at 8am amid tight security.

2. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly watched poll held on December 4, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

3. There are 250 wards in the MCD and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

4. The exit polls on Monday showed that the AAP was going to sweep the MCD election by winning more than 150 municipal wards with the BJP emerging a distant second.

5. The AAP leaders, who are in an upbeat mood after positive predictions, also claimed that the party will do better than exit poll trends. "We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations levelled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," Durgesh Pathak, AAP's MCD poll in-charge, told news agency PTI.

6. AAP’s national convener and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked people as exit polls predicted a massive win for the party.

7. A sombre mood prevailed at the Delhi BJP office ahead of the results, where the party leaders hoped that the exit polls will be proved wrong during the counting of votes. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it would be too early to give in to the survey predictions.

8. The defeat will also dent BJP's expectations to weaken the Kejriwal-led AAP's political dominance in Delhi and further diminish its chances in the 2025 assembly poll.

9. A defeat, which seems unlikely in the light of exit poll predictions, will, however, jolt the AAP that registered massive victories in Delhi assembly poll in 2015 and 2020.

10. The BJP trounced both the AAP and the Congress by winning 181 of 272 wards of the three municipal corporations in the 2017 elections. The AAP in its civic polls debut won 48 and the Congress 30 wards.

