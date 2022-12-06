MCD 2022 election result: Facts you need to know about civic body polls

The results for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be announced on December 7. Exit polls have hinted at a tilt-shift in the leadership of the civic body with the Aam Aadmi Party bagging majority seats.

The election is seen more as a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even as the Congress is also eyeing a revival.

Let's check out some facts about the MCD election 2022:

Prediction of different exit polls

According to the Times Now-ETG survey, AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards, BJP to get 84-94 seats and 6-10 wards will go to the Congress.

The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey suggests AAP will get 149-171 seats, BJP 69-91 seats and 3-7 wards go to Congress.

The Jan Ki Baat-India News said AAP will bag 150-175 seats, BJP 92-70 seats and Congress 7-4 seats

Over 50 per cent voters' turnout recorded

The state election commission reported over 50 per cent voters' turnout by the end of the election on December 4. The highest turnout was recorded in Bhaktawarpur booth with 65.74 per cent and the lowest in the Andrews Ganj booth with 33.74 per cent.

Trifurcation and unification of bodies

MCD was first established in 1958 and trifurcated in 2012 under Sheila Dixit's regime. There were a total of 272 wards in the three corporations – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. These bodies were reunited again as MCD on May 22 this year.

BJP's win in last election

BJP bagged 181 out of 270 wards in the 2017 MCD election and AAP could only manage to get hold of 48 seats. The right-wing party has been leading the MCD for the last 15 years.