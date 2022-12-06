Home / India News / Gratitude for Delhi, new entrant for Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal on exit polls

Gratitude for Delhi, new entrant for Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal on exit polls

india news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Exit polls have predicted massive win for the AAP in the MCD elections.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meets members of RWAs at Panchshila Club in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meets members of RWAs at Panchshila Club in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday responded to the exit polls, which have predicted a huge win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections. The civic polls for the national capital were held on Sunday across all 250 wards. The BJP has been ruling the civic bodies in the national capital - which were merged into one earlier this year - for nearly 15 years.

The exit polls have predicted that the AAP will be well-past the half-way mark in the elections.(Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong). "I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. I was watching the results yesterday. People have yet again expressed their faith in the AAP," Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday. The MCD results will be announced on Wednesday.

"I hope that results will be like this only," he further added. The AAP chief -after extensively campaigning in Gujarat in the recent weeks - also spoke about the Gujarat exit polls. "A new party has entered the picture. They were saying it's the stronghold of the BJP. If a party can claim about 15-20 per cent vote share in the first go, it's a big thing," he highlighted.

In Gujarat, however, as per the exit polls, the party is unlikely to make a headway as it expected. It may not even end at the second spot. Similar predictions have come to the fore for Himachal Pradesh too. The AAP has been trying to expand its national footprint ever since it won Punjab earlier this year in a handsome win.

Votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be counted on Thursday.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
arvind kejriwal mcd exit poll + 1 more
arvind kejriwal mcd exit poll

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out