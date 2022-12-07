Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is AAP's Bobi, first transgender member of MCD? 5 things to know

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:08 PM IST

Sultanpuri Born and brought up in Delhi's Sultanpuri, Bobi Kinnar has been a famous name in the ward because of her/their extensive social work.

Bobi Kinnar will be the first transgender member of the Delhi civic body.
Sultanpur's Bobi Kinnar or Bobi darling, as popularly called, will be the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after winning from Sultanpuri A on Wednesday as the counting of the hard-fought election is going on. This was the first time AAP fielded a transgender person in the election and now with the victory, it will also be the first time that the MCD will have a transgender member.

Here are 5 things to know about Bobi Kinnar:

1. This was not the first time that Bobi contested the MCD election. In 2017, Bobi contested as an independent candidate.

2. Bobi is famous in Sultanpuri because of her/their extensive social work. Bobi is the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.

3. The 38-year-old was born and brought up in Sultanpuri. In an interview to the Indian Express, Bobi opened up about the ostracisation that she/they faced because of her/their gender identity.

4. At the age of 14-15, Bobi was taken by the transgender community and then she became a wedding dancer. From there, her/their journey to politics was through social work.

5. Bobi was part of the Anna movement and knew Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from that time, she/they said in the interview.

