Delhi Medical Council irregularities: Govt forms probe committee

The Delhi government has set up a five-member committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Medical Council (DMC), days after it formally dissolved the statutory body that regulates medical practice in the Capital over charges of abuse of power and mismanagement, according to an official order by the government. The committee has been asked to submit its findings by July 15, according to an official order issued by the health and family welfare department dated July 4.

“The committee is hereby reconstituted for examining the alleged lapses and wrongdoing in various complaints received by the health department, and to inquire into allegations against the executive committee, then acting registrar Dr Girish Tyagi, and the president and vice-president of the Delhi Medical Council,” the order said.

The letter added that the inquiry committee will be headed by Dr Digvijay Dutta, medical superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. Its other members include orthopedic specialist Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak, Vijendra Kumar (joint director, planning and audit), Raj Kumar (deputy secretary, administration), and Harish Chandra (accounts officer), all from the health and family welfare department.

The Delhi government’s move follows the government’s controversial decision to dissolve the DMC, a statutory body formed under the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997, to regulate medical practice and ensure ethical standards in Delhi.

Dismissing all allegations, Dr Tyagi said,“All accusations are false and motivated by vested interests. I am confident that an impartial enquiry will substantiate my stand that the DMC worked and functioned with utmost transparency and only with interest of doctor members in mind.”

Asked about the controversy, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh had recently told HT in an interview that DMC was plagued by serious irregularities and misuse of authority, prompting the administration to dissolve the council and form a panel to probe the charges. In the interim, he said, Dr Rati Makkar, director general of health services, will oversee the council’s day-to-day operations.

To recall, the Delhi government wrote to the council on March 3 this year, seeking an explanation for alleged malpractices, including the unlawful continuation of Dr Tyagi as the registrar, the disbursal of salary post retirement, and recruitment related irregularities.

On May 13, HT had reported that the Delhi government had initiated action following several complaints and allegations against DMC officials. A file titled “Proposal for control of government over Delhi Medical Council under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997” was sent to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, recommending the council’s dissolution. Subsequently, the LG on June 18 approved a government proposal in this regard and called for the dissolution of the statutory body over allegations of irregularities.The next day, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh issued an order to dissolve the DMC and reconstitute a new council within two months.

DMC, formed in September 1998, is tasked with maintaining ethical standards among medical professionals and ensuring patient safety across Delhi. It is an autonomous statutory body whose primary role is to regulate the practice of doctors in Delhi.