Delhi mega sanitation drive almost over, but many works remain at tender stage

New Delhi Councillors complained that the tendering process for many of the works planned under the scheme are still under process. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Despite two-thirds of a month-long special sanitation drive being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) elapsing and the campaign heading towards its final leg, councillors complained that the tendering process for many of the works planned under the scheme are still under process.

During the Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday, several members across the party lines attacked the bureaucratic red tape, alleging it was defeating the drive’s goals. They complained that the average ₹7-9 lakh allocated per ward for Swachhata Abhiyan (Delhi Ko Kure Se Azadi) could not be utilised due to unallocated tenders.

MCD had issued an order on July 25 detailing the allocation of ₹3 lakh per ward for roads, potholes, footpath and other repair works, ₹5 lakh per maintenance zone for the repair of public toilets, urinals, community toilets and other sanitation facilities, and ₹1 lakh per ward for engaging tempo, truck or loader for clearing silt, malba and mixed waste from areas during the one-month period. However, councillors, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated that the tenders have yet to be allocated, preventing the implementation of any work on the ground.

Manju Devi, BJP Councillor from Badarpur, raised the issue first. “What is the point of allocating funds for each ward under different heads when these can’t be utilised? The month is going to get over, and I have yet to get funds allocated for doing sanitation jobs under the Mega Sanitation Drive,” said Devi.

She was soon joined by the Sriniwaspuri councillor, Rajpal Singh, who made similar complaints about the non-release of funds. Councillors also questioned the reasons for taking the tender route for such small projects and not executing them through officials. “We are literally wasting time in allocating works. The whole sanitation initiative was to bring a difference in a month-long period, but the time period is only going to get over,” said another member.

MCD officials stated that it is an ongoing process done as per norms and some tenders have already been issued. “We are expecting the exercise to be completed soon,” an official said.

An MCD official said that the tender process for several wards was still underway due to delays at ward levels. For instance the bids for hiring vehicles and excavator for Rani Bagh ward 60 would be completed by August 28 and so would process to hire tempo and trucks for clearing waste in Azad Nagar ward 214, Shastri Park ward 213, Anar Kali ward 208, Geeta Colony ward 210, Krishna Nagar ward 211.

Other areas where tendering process for equipment, such as back hoe loaders, is still underway include Kalkaji, Harkesh Nagar, Govindpuri, Zakir Nagar and Abul Fazal Enclave, among others. The period of work in most of these cases was 30 days--covering the entire month of August. However, they are likely to miss the drive period.