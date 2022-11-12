Delhi Metro Blue Line operations to be partially curtailed on Sunday | Check advisory

Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line, which runs between Dwarka and Noida, will be suspended for a few hours on Sunday due to planned maintenance work. The segment between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be affected.

"To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line i.e. Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 13th November 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated," the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services will be suspended on the Ramesh Nagar-Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, Moti Nagar metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on the section up to 7 am, it said.

To undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar & Kirti Nagar on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec 21-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services will remain suspended from Ramesh Nagar to Kirti Nagar from start of revenue services till 7AM on morning of 13th Nov 2022. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 11, 2022

In the rest of the sections from Dwarka Sector 21 to Ramesh Nagar, and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.

Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

(With agency inputs)

