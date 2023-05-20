Traffic diversion on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road for Metro work

Traffic will likely be impacted as the carriageway between Madhuban Chowk and Haiderpur has been closed for the next 5-6 months due to the ongoing construction work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on outer ring road, officials said on Saturday.

DMRC is undertaking construction work for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. (Representational image)

SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said that traffic will be diverted to ensure smooth flow of vehicles as the carriageway from Madhuban Chowk to Haiderpur has been covered with barricades for safety purpose. “At present, only one lane of the outer ring road and service lane are open for public movement. The barricading will remain in place for the next 5-6 months,” he said, advising people to plan commutes accordingly.

DMRC is undertaking construction work for the Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4. “An approximate area of about 200 metres will be impacted for this work and equivalent alternate road space has been provided for vehicular movement. However, due to the diversion of traffic, there might be some impact on the flow of traffic,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC.

