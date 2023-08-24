G20 summit: Supreme Court Metro station gets pedestrian plaza

As part of preparations ahead of the G20 Summit in the Capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has developed a pedestrian plaza at the Supreme Court Metro station. The plaza, construction of which began in April this year, will be ready by the end of the month, a DMRC official said (HT Photo)

The station, on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, is the nearest one to the Bharat Mandapam complex in Pragati Maidan, which will serve as the main venue for the G20 Summit to be held from September 8 to 10, officials said.

“The plaza has seating facilities while aesthetic landscaping has been done to enhance the beauty of the area. The lighting in the area is also being augmented to enhance the plaza’s night-time look,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, adding that a G20 logo has also been placed at the plaza.

He also said that the plaza, construction of which began in April this year, will be ready by the end of the month.

“This plaza is located at the entrance from the Mathura Road end and is likely to be fully ready soon. Already, several measures have been taken up by DMRC as part of the preparations for the G20 summit. Many stations have been given a facelift with a fresh coat of paint and artworks,” Dayal added.

Several Metro stations have been given a makeover for the G20 Summit, which includes façade beautification and a fresh coat of paint on structures, pillars and boundary walls. The stations include the Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat Metro stations. In addition, Metro pillars running along Dhaula Kuan have also been painted.

“Over 130 Metro pillars on the Airport Express Line, which primarily fall on the delegates’ main route, have also been decorated with artwork of flora and fauna. In addition, we have made arrangements for illuminating 16 Metro pillars and viaducts over the Dhaula Kuan crossing,” Dayal said.