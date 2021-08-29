Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduces separate toilets for transgenders

To ensure that transgender passengers commuting via the Delhi Metro get unhindered access to toilets across its stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced separate toilets for them, which were so far meant only for the specially-abled, said officials.

The Delhi Metro has 347 such separate toilets across the network of its stations, dedicated for persons with disabilities, which will now be available for the transgender community. This is in addition to the regular toilets for other passengers.

Besides this provision of separate toilets, any transgender person who wishes to use a gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender can continue to do so, officials said.

“The move has come to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders. We have, on a priority basis, designated the existing separate toilets for transgenders,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Bilingual signages titled “Toilets for persons with disabilities and transgenders” have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

“The DMRC is also in the process of contemplating ways to identify dedicated locations to provide separate public toilet facilities at its upcoming stations in phase-IV,” the spokesperson added.