Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services disrupted for second day, Yellow Line hit too
delhi news

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services disrupted for second day, Yellow Line hit too

Delhi Metro’s operations on the Blue Line were disrupted on Wednesday due to a signalling issue, but the matter was later dealt with and services restored
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
The Delhi Metro were also affected in Yellow Line owing to a technical issue for which services were suspended temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday forcing commuters to wait for a longer time to board the trains. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) wrote, “Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines.”

A similar disruption was also reported on the Blue Line on Wednesday due to a signalling issue, an official said, as reported by news agency PTI. The official stated that the disruption caused the services to slow down for 10 to 15 minutes, but was soon rectified and services returned to normal.

Interestingly, a few hours after the tweet by DMRC on Thursday morning, the company took to the social media platform once again in the afternoon to give an update on the disruption of services on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. “Delay in services between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur,” the tweet read.

Later, the DMRC stated that owing to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, train services between the station and Sikanderpur were temporarily suspended.

However, in less than 30 minutes the company tweeted again to inform that services have been restored on the Yellow Line.

On Wednesday, after the services on the Blue Line were disrupted and later rectified, DMRC said that the average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk – one of the Blue Line stations, was 50 minutes. Later, after three hours, the company announced that the waiting time has become normalised.

A few days before, addressing the matter of overcrowding outside Delhi Metro stations, DMRC said in a statement that “long queues are caused as single entry points are only permitted” at most metro stations because it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside a mass transit system once their entry is permitted.

Notably, Delhi Metro services resumed in early June after a gap of nearly one month, with 10 to 15 percent of its capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro dmrc delhi metro rail corporation limited delhi metro blue line delhi metro yellow line

Related Stories

travel

Delhi Metro bags Japan Society of Civil Engineers' award for 'high-quality'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:00 PM IST
delhi news

DMRC to work out SOPs after monkey enters Delhi Metro coach

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 08:41 PM IST
delhi news

More vaccination camps for workers at Delhi Metro project sites soon

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:37 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ever had trouble with a pressure cooker lid? This video may feel relatable

‘You can train anywhere…’: Krunal Pandya’s workout video wows people

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP