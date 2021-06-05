Delhi Metro announces plan to resume services, train frequency to be normal from June 9

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that Metro services in the national capital would be opened for the general public with only 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday, June 7. “In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only,” DMRC said in a tweet.

DMRC Services Update



“On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different Lines,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations in the lockdown and said that the Delhi Metro will begin its services from Monday.

What changes from June 7 ?

However, the number of trains would be increased to full strength “in a graded manner” by Wednesday following which the services would be operated at normal frequency, which was available before the lockdown.

Advisory to passengers

The DMRC also asked all passengers to plan their daily commute by allocating some extra time to accommodate the 50 per cent seating capacity inside the trains and also to ensure social distancing. “In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station,” it tweeted on Saturday.

It also stressed the need for Covid appropriate behaviour inside and outside the metro stations, as the services would resume on Monday.

“Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law & order outside stations to handle the extra rush as services resume from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario,” the DMRC said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 414 new infections of the coronavirus disease on the day, as 60 people lost their lives to the infection, a health department bulletin showed.