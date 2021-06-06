Delhi Metro resumes services today: All you need to know

After a gap of nearly one month, the Delhi Metro will resume its services in the national capital and adjoining areas as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases see a continuous decline. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved to lock down the national capital on April 19 after the cases soared in the fourth wave. However, the metro services were not restricted until May 10 as the rail system was catering only to people engaged in essential services.

The CM announced the stopping of Delhi Metro services on May 10 when the city-state entered a stricter lockdown. In this phase, Delhi also saw restrictions on wedding celebrations which were moved to a smaller venue with a capping on the guest list at 50 people.

Marking gradual removal of curbs in the unlocking process, Delhi CM Kejriwal on Saturday announced various relaxations, including permitting shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis from June 7.

Here is everything you need to know about the resumption of metro services from Monday:

Only half of Delhi Metro's available trains will be in service at a frequency of five to fifteen minutes on Monday when the rapid transport system resumes operation with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in Delhi Metro. Officials have said smart cards will be preferred keeping in view contactless communication.

The number of trains in service will be increased in a graded manner, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

Apart from allowing metro trains to operate with half its capacity, people are advised to cooperate with the metro authorities in ensuring compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour throughout their travel, officials said.

"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions. In view of this stipulation, the capacity utilisation of the system will be around 10 to 15 per cent of its total capacity available in normal days," an official said.

The DMRC said that in order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50 per cent seating inside trains, people are also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit Covid-appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier.

The DMRC will be writing to appropriate authorities for maintenance of law and order outside metro stations as the services resume from Monday, officials said.

The Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi was imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate in the metropolis stands at 0.5 per cent, the lowest since March 9. The cumulative case count has gone up to 14,29,244 and the death toll is at 24,591.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,889 which is the lowest after March 25.