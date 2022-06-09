Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag irks commuters yet again

NEW DELHI: Commuters between Noida-Ghaziabad and Delhi faced a harrowing time during peak morning hours on Thursday after Delhi Metro services on the busy Blue Line were hit by a technical snag.

Services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali remained affected for more than two hours between 7.30am and 9.30am. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson informed that there had been a damage to the overhead electrification wire due to flashover by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations, which caused the technical snag.

“Repair work is being done on war footing. The inconvenience is regretted,” DMRC officials stated. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

Services were also affected on Blue Line three days back (June 6) due to a snag in the overhead wire for almost one and a half hours. Huge crowds were seen at several stations, particularly at Indraprastha station. Gaurav Jain, a commuter, said that the Dwarka-Noida Metro route on the Blue Line is the worst managed line. “There are abnormal delays between trains and frequent breakdowns have made our life so difficult. Authorities should do something about it,” Jain said.

Abhishek Bharti, who was stuck at Dwarka Metro station, said that he was stuck for 20 minutes. “No one is attending at the customer care number. The frequency of train very slow,” he said. Love Chauhan, a college student, said that he was stuck at Laxmi Nagar Metro station for over 30 minutes. “I am getting late for my classes due to this disruption,” he added.

“Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted earlier in the morning.

A detailed statement from the DMRC on the incident is awaited.