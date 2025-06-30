Delhi Metro’s Green Line to run 2 fixed loops from Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it will run two fixed loops on the Green Line from Monday onwards on weekdays, similar to the Blue Line where trains alternate between Vaishali and Noida Electronic City, providing commuters options towards both Inderlok and Kirti Nagar. Similar to the Blue Line, the Green Line has a Y-shaped spur, with one arm extending towards Inderlok and the other towards Kirti Nagar. On the Blue Line, commuters get down at Yamuna Bank with one spur extending towards Vaishali and the other towards Noida. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

“Trains will operate in two fixed loops: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar and Mundka to Inderlok from Monday to Friday,” DMRC said in a post on X.

Passengers travelling from Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok will have an interchange at Ashok Park Main, while those travelling from Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will get an interchange at Rajdhani Park.

“Till now trains terminated at Mundka and some at Brig Hoshiar Singh metro stations. These would then be turned around and brought back with a train going either towards Inderlok or Kirti Nagar. With this new plan there is a fixed train going towards either side of the Green Line,” said a DMRC official.

“We took feedback from passengers and this has been done to improve operational efficiency on weekdays. This will provide commuters with swifter connectivity to both Inderlok and Kirti Nagar,” the DMRC official added.

The Green Line provides connectivity from Bahadurgarh in Haryana to west Delhi. The Union cabinet had approved two new corridors of Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro in March 2024, which included the 12.3km extension of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha. This extension consists of 10 new stations.

DMRC operates a 394km network across the National Capital Region consisting of 289 stations. There are a total of 12 Metro lines operational in the region, which includes the Rapid Metro in Gurugram, Airport Express Line and Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida).