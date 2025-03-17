Delhi Metro set to introduce freight services on its trains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that it is introducing urban freight (cargo) services on its network, with packages to be transported across Delhi-NCR via its trains during non-peak hours. The corporation will use the last coaches of the first few trains of the day to deliver freight, thus reducing any impact on passengers. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials aware of the matter said DMRC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with logistics company Blue Dart to ensure faster movement of time-sensitive shipments, and said that the corporation will use the last coaches of the first few trains of the day, thus reducing any impact on passengers. They said they have taken inspiration from the Madrid metro, where a similar pilot project to transport cargo is being undertaken.

Services on the Delhi Metro network start at around 6 am on most lines.

“This innovative initiative, the first-of-its-kind in the entire South Asia Pacific region, reinforces both DMRC and Blue Dart’s commitment to environmental stewardship and fostering more sustainable logistics solutions,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

The freight service will also help reduce on-road congestion, the officials said.

“This innovative solution reduces dependency on road transport, thereby easing congestion and curbing vehicular emissions. At the same time, DMRC will optimise its resources while reinforcing its commitment to environmentally friendly transport solutions,” Dayal said.

The Madrid metro began a pilot project in October 2024 to deliver parcels using its network, and uses a dedicated train to transport packages between 7 and 8 pm. DMRC said it is studying the Madrid project but will use a hybrid model — one in which passengers and freight move on the same train, instead of using a dedicated train just for cargo.

“DMRC is actively engaging with Madrid Metro to exchange insights and best practices in urban freight transportation,” Dayal said, adding that initial trials have been held on the Blue Line. “This will be taken up gradually on different lines and subsequently full-fledged movement will start in a phased manner,” he said.