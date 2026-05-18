Delhi Metro to add 6 trains and 24 trips every Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced the addition of six trains and 24 additional trips across its entire network for Monday, to facilitate increased public transport amid the ongoing advisories to reduce private vehicle use due to global energy uncertainties, officials familiar with the matter said. (Photo for representation)

It also said that last-mile connectivity options, including e-rickshaws, e-autorickshaws, bike taxis and cabs, across 160 metro stations are currently serving around 100,000 passengers daily.

“This capacity expansion aims to ensure uninterrupted service and efficient passenger management during increased passenger journeys. DMRC will be closely monitoring any surge in demand to take any action required to meet the demand,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for people to use public transport over personal vehicles.

Besides increasing the number of trips, DMRC said it is intensifying measures to improve commuter movement to handle additional passenger capacity by deploying additional staff. These measures include deploying additional security personnel, operating additional ticketing counters, activating spare door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, reducing waiting times at frisking points and ensuring smoother passenger movement during peak periods.

“To ensure end-to-end commuter convenience, DMRC has developed an expansive last-mile ecosystem across 160 Metro stations, currently serving approximately 100,000 passengers daily in the form of e-autos, e-rickshaws, bike taxis, cab aggregators, bicycle rentals, and smart door-to-door integrated journey planning via the DMRC Saarthi App. These measures are designed to bridge the critical gap between Metro stations and final destinations while promoting green mobility solutions,” said Dayal.

DTC, which is operating around 1,500 DEVi buses at 52 Metro stations, will also increase its deployment for last-mile connectivity.

DMRC, with the support of IOCL, has started a hydrogen-based bus service in the Central Vista area to provide last-mile services from Metro stations to the offices in the zone. “DMRC remains committed to supporting national priorities of reducing fuel dependency, promoting sustainable mobility, enhancing commuter convenience and strengthening economic resilience,” Dayal said.