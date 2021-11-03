Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Metro to run last train service at 10pm on all lines except Green tomorrow

On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations. DMRC said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:25 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

On the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, the Delhi Metro will operate its last train services at 10pm from all its terminal stations except the Green Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said today.

On regular days the last trains start from 11pm at all its stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10pm from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations)," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

DMRC further said that the last metro train service from the terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule: Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok at 9pm; Brigadier Hoshiar Singh to Kirti Nagar at 9:10pm; Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30pm and Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh at 9:30 pm.

Topics
delhi metro dmrc diwali 2021
