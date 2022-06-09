Delhi Metro: Train services on Blue Line delayed, angry commuters slam DMRC
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on its official Twitter handle that services remain normal on all the other liens
Train services on Delhi Metro’s Blue line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City) were delayed after damage to the Over Head Electrification wire during the morning rush hours, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Thursday. It added that services remain normal on all the other lines.
Providing an update on the Blue Line, the DMRC said the damage to the OHE wire occurred due to “flash over by an external object” between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha.
“Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted,” the DMRC posted the update on Twitter.
“Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” it had earlier tweeted.
The delay in services comes days after a technical snag affected the Blue Line services after a “bird hit” during the evening rush hour. On Monday, services between Yamuna Bank, an interchange hub, and Indraprastha Metro stations (towards Dwarka) were affected between 6.30pm and 8pm, after a contact wire broke due to a bird hit.
Angry commuters complained about being stuck at metro stations on the Blue Line and highlighted the frequent glitches leading to delays in train services.
One Metro user shared a photograph of a station showing 19 minutes for expected arrival for the next train, that too till Indraprastha.
“Why don't you fix the blue line , it always get delayed . Worst metro service,” a user tweeted.
Another user wrote, “You people doing the same on daily basis."
“If you don't manage metro then why don't you take any serious actions against concerning person”
"Once a while anyone can understand but this is happening daily basis”
