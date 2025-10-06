Delhi minister flags off 10 free ambulances to bolster emergency services

Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar on Sunday flagged off a fleet of ten free ambulances launched in collaboration with Aakash Healthcare Hospital under an initiative aimed to improve emergency response and medical assistance across Delhi-NCR. Kumar said, “This ambulance service is completely free of cost. It is a 100% free ambulance service; no charge will be levied from the public for this.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that public-private partnerships would be helpful for the public.

“I have always maintained that when government institutions start collaborating with private hospitals or entities to provide facilities to the public, it changes both the condition and the direction of that state. In the medical sector, we welcome the launch of this ambulance service. This has already reduced the average ambulance response time from approximately 30 minutes to about 25 minutes,” minister said, adding that the work on a new caller system is also on.

Reacting over the Delhi government’s drive to the assess the quality of commonly adulterated food items, Kumar said it was being carried out in view of the festival season.

“In view of the ongoing festive season, our teams are fully active regarding adulterated food items. Continuous inspections are underway across Delhi. We have already conducted raids at several places, and this campaign will continue,” he said. Kumar added that any person caught selling adulterated or counterfeit goods will not be spared.