Delhi minister Gahlot reviews city’s Chhath preparations

Delhi revenue minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday held a review meeting on preparations for Chhath puja in Delhi.

Noting that the Delhi government is organising the Chhath festivities at 1,100 sites across the Capital, Gahlot said directions have been issued to the revenue department, the nodal agency for making arrangements for the puja to ensure that the devotees should not face any inconvenience. “All district magistrates should share the list of new sites that are being added with local MLAs and to share geo-locations of all sites compulsorily,” the minister said.

A government official said all DMs have been asked to share the list of the top five sites which are expected to have the largest gatherings. “They were advised to manage logistics in a manner that the Yamuna river bank is barricaded and artificial ponds are created in a proper way ensuring pollution-free celebration,” the official said.

Chhath, the most popular festival for people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (popularly known as Purvanchalis in Delhi), will be celebrated between October 30 and 31. It involves the offering of “arghya” by fasting devotees to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Over the last decade, Chhath has become one of the major festivals in Delhi, with the Purvanchalis accounting for over one-third of Delhi’s population of around 20 million, according to government estimates and migration data from Census 2011.