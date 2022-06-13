Delhi minister Satyendar Jain bail hearing tomorrow, custody extended by 14 days

More than two weeks after he was arrested, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody has been extended by another 14 days. His bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate last month. His arrest has been the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the AAP.

Last week, the AAP leader's custody was extended by a special court till June 13. Special judge Geetanjali Goel extended Jain’s custody after he was produced by the agency at the end of his nine-day remand on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jain also moved a bail application in the same court.

The 57-year-old leader has been accused of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him and where he was holding shares, while amassing disproportionate income. The case is linked to a 2017 CBI FIR.

Earlier this month, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had targeted the central government as he addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: "Arrest us all".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I would request the PM to put us all together in jail rather than picking us one by one, and use all central agencies to probe us. Ask all your agencies to take out investigations against all of us at once. Get done with it once and for all,” he had said.

He had also alleged that his deputy, Manish Sisodia, was likely to be arrested next, adding that his sources had informed him.

However, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani dubbed Kejriwal’s claims a conspiracy theory. “Conspiracy theorist strikes back!"

Mamata Banerjee was among the opposition leaders who backed the AAP after Jain's arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON