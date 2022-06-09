Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13
A Delhi court on Thursday extended Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's Enforcement Directorate custody till June 13 in the money laundering case.
Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED after four hours of questioning. The Delhi minister and his wife are accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crores between February 2015 and 2017, which was more than their income.
The probe agency said it carried out raids on Jain and his associates including a jewellery shop, recovering ₹2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins. At least six or seven locations including the minister's residence and a jewellery shop in South East Delhi were searched by Delhi.
The ED had said in a statement that investigations found one member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust provided accomodation entries for the transfer of land from the company owned by Jain to family members to accomplices to alienate the property and frustrate the process of confiscation.
The Aam Aadmi Party has come out in full support of the arrested minister and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta ahead of the elections in Himachal Pradesh. Jain is the AAP in-charge for the elections in the hill state scheduled to be held at the end of this year.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
