Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's Enforcement Directorate custody till June 13 in the money laundering case.



Jain was arrested on May 30 by the ED after four hours of questioning. The Delhi minister and his wife are accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crores between February 2015 and 2017, which was more than their income.

The probe agency said it carried out raids on Jain and his associates including a jewellery shop, recovering ₹2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins. At least six or seven locations including the minister's residence and a jewellery shop in South East Delhi were searched by Delhi.

The ED had said in a statement that investigations found one member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust provided accomodation entries for the transfer of land from the company owned by Jain to family members to accomplices to alienate the property and frustrate the process of confiscation.

The Aam Aadmi Party has come out in full support of the arrested minister and accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta ahead of the elections in Himachal Pradesh. Jain is the AAP in-charge for the elections in the hill state scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

