delhi news

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended till July 20

Satyendar Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been accused of money laundering through Kolkata-based shell companies. (File/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been accused of money laundering through Kolkata-based shell companies. (File/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 03:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case.

The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The 57-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has carried out at least two rounds of raids against Jain's family members and associates.

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Jain's family and others.

The ED had alleged, that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route".

"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.

The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

satyendar jain
satyendar jain
