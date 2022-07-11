Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended till July 20
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till July 20 in a money laundering case.
The court order comes days after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the Delhi minister's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the probe agency this week while it extracts information from digital devices seized during the money laundering probe against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
The 57-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has carried out at least two rounds of raids against Jain's family members and associates.
The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after the first round of raids conducted on June 6 against Jain's family and others.
The ED had alleged, that "during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of ₹4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route".
"These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED had said.
The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
‘Not possible in K'taka’: Siddaramaiah’s take on BJP buying Goa MLAs for ₹50cr
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata party for 'uprooting democracy' by indulging in horse-trading in several parts of the country amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa walking over to the BJP. “By offering Rs 50 crore to each MLA… they do not believe in democracy,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Punjab govt scraps proposed textile park plan near Ludhiana’s Mattewara forest
Faced with stiff opposition, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. “The Bhagwant Mann government has taken the decision that the Mattewara project will be cancelled,” the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted from its official handle.
Bengaluru crime branch busts two gambling rings; detains 24, seizes cash
The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru on Sunday busted two gambling rings in Vidyaranyapura and Halasuru Gate respectively, and detained 24 gamblers and seized over Rs 2.5 lakh cash from their possession. “In two separate cases, the CCB detained 24 gamblers who were playing andhar-bahar. seized Rs. 2,52,000 in cash from them,” the Bengaluru City Police tweeted. Andhar - Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag
After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the city is gearing up for the return of the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 14. With the launch of a registration system set up by the Delhi Police to help pilgrims enlist themselves for the journey, the focus this year is on safety amid the enthusiasm of a comeback.
Karnataka rains: After Agumbe landslide, schools, anganawadis shut in Udupi
As heavy rainfall continued to batter Karnataka's coastline, the deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, as a precautionary measure, have declared a holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open. IAS officer Kurma Rao M, the deputy commissioner of Udupi, shared the government order declaring a holiday for schools in the district on Twitter.
