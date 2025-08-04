Delhi: Mob stabs two students in Vijay Nagar, three arrested

Police said on Sunday they have arrested two men and apprehended a minor for allegedly stabbing two students during an altercation at a grocery shop in northwest Delhi’s Vijay Nagar early on Thursday. A fourth suspect is absconding, officials said on Sunday. A fourth suspect is absconding, officials said on Sunday. (Representational image)

The victims, aged 26 and 28 years and hailing from Manipur, were reportedly preparing for competitive examinations and had gone to a local shop around 4am to buy a water can and groceries.

According to the FIR, the altercation began after a group of three to four young men — aged between 18 and 22 — arrived on two motorcycles without helmets and allegedly tried to push past the students at the shop counter.

“They used abusive language and tried to shove us aside. When we objected, one of them stabbed me in the abdomen and another attacked my friend on his left buttock with a knife,” one of the victims stated in the FIR. “They fled on motorcycles after the assault. The attack seemed deliberate and carried out with the intent to kill,” the FIR added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said the case was treated as sensitive, and special teams were deployed to track down the suspects.

“CCTV footage from nearby shops was analysed, and call detail records (CDRs) of suspected individuals were examined. Based on local intelligence and CDR analysis, a coordinated raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of three accused,” Singh said.

The arrested have been identified as Krishna Babu, Krishna Kashyap, and a minor. The fourth suspect is still on the run, and efforts are on to nab him. During interrogation, police said the trio confessed to the assault, claiming it began after one of the students allegedly punched their friend. The knife used in the attack has also been recovered, officials said.

While both victims are from Manipur, investigators have said there is no indication of it being a hate crime so far. “It appears to be a dispute that escalated violently rather than a hate crime,” a police officer said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.