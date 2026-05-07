Delhi most unsafe metro city for 4th yr in a row, shows 2024 data

Delhi retained the grim distinction of being the most unsafe metropolitan city for women for the fourth consecutive year, reporting the highest number of rape cases and a high share of violent crimes against women, data from the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) “Crime in India 2024” report released on Wednesday.

NCRB defines “mega cities” as those with populations exceeding two million.

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A total of 1058 rape cases were reported in the national capital last year — more than double the figures of Jaipur (497) and Mumbai (411), the next two cities on the list. Still, this was a slight decline for Delhi from 2023 and 2022 when 1,094 and 1,212 were reported, respectively.

NCRB defines “mega cities” as those with populations exceeding two million.

City-wise figures further showed that the Capital recorded 13,396 cases of crimes against women. While this was the highest across metro cities for 2024, it was down from 13,439 cases of crimes against women in 2023; 14,247 in 2022; and 14,277 in 2021.

The total for 2024 included 3,974 cases of kidnapping and abduction; 4,647 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives; 178 cases of stalking in the city; 755 cases of molestation; 316 cases of sexual harassment; and seven murders with rape.

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{{^usCountry}} With over 31,008 cases under investigation, Delhi accounts for nearly one-third of the total caseload across 19 major cities, with a crime rate of 176.8 per 100,000 people— again, among the highest in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With over 31,008 cases under investigation, Delhi accounts for nearly one-third of the total caseload across 19 major cities, with a crime rate of 176.8 per 100,000 people— again, among the highest in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is followed by Mumbai (6,358 cases) and Bengaluru (4,748 cases). Cities such as Chennai (1,093) and Kolkata (1,958) reported comparatively lower numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is followed by Mumbai (6,358 cases) and Bengaluru (4,748 cases). Cities such as Chennai (1,093) and Kolkata (1,958) reported comparatively lower numbers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, renumbered and reorganised the offences against women from the Indian Penal Code (IPC). For instance, rape under IPC Sections 375-376 is now covered under BNS Sections 63-70; assault or criminal force to outrage modesty (IPC 354) becomes BNS Section 74; sexual harassment (IPC 354A) is now Section 75; voyeurism (IPC 354C) is Section 77, and stalking (IPC 354D) is Section 78. Similarly, cruelty by husband or relatives (IPC 498A) is reclassified as BNS Section 85. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, renumbered and reorganised the offences against women from the Indian Penal Code (IPC). For instance, rape under IPC Sections 375-376 is now covered under BNS Sections 63-70; assault or criminal force to outrage modesty (IPC 354) becomes BNS Section 74; sexual harassment (IPC 354A) is now Section 75; voyeurism (IPC 354C) is Section 77, and stalking (IPC 354D) is Section 78. Similarly, cruelty by husband or relatives (IPC 498A) is reclassified as BNS Section 85. {{/usCountry}}

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The NCRB data further highlights that kidnapping and abduction continues to be a major concern, with Delhi’s 3,974 cases far exceeding Mumbai’s 1,224 and Bengaluru’s 802, the next two on the list.

Police officials said higher reporting and awareness is a significantly reason behind Delhi’s high numbers. “Delhi consistently records high numbers across categories, which shows improved reporting,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi recorded 7,662 cases of crimes against children in 2024, marginally lower than the 7,769 cases registered in 2023, according to NCRB. In 2022, the national capital reported 7,468 such cases, the data showed. Despite the slight decline in absolute numbers, Delhi continued to report one of the highest crime rates against children in the country at 138.4 cases per 100,000 children in 2024, significantly above the national average of 42.3. The NCRB data also showed that the chargesheet rate in crimes against children cases in Delhi stood at 31.7% in 2024, considerably lower than the national average of 61.4%.

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According to the data, Delhi began 2024 with 17,612 pending cases and added 13,396 cases in 2024. The data also showed that all cases have been taken up for investigation.

In terms of investigation progress on crimes against women, Delhi’s chargesheeting rate stands at 73.6%, lower than cities such as Kolkata and Chennai, which report rates above 90%.

Delhi also continued to top in juvenile crime among metropolitan cities in 2024, with 2,306 cases registered against children in conflict with the law (CCLs), according to NCRB data. The Capital also recorded the highest crime rate, with around 42 juveniles per 100,000 minors allegedly involved in offences. The figures have remained consistently high — 2,336 cases were reported in 2022 and 2,278 in 2023 — indicating little change in overall trends.

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Crimes involving women and children also form a notable share of cases involving juveniles. Delhi recorded 58 rape cases with minors accused, along with 48 cases of assault on women, seven cases of assault with intent to disrobe, and nine cases related to insulting the modesty of women.

In total, 134 such cases were registered, alongside 132 cases under the POCSO Act.

Of the 3,270 juveniles apprehended during the year, the majority had low levels of education — 1,672 had studied only up to primary or matric level, while 428 were illiterate.

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